US Appreciates Qatar's Gaza Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The US on Friday expressed appreciation for Qatar's critical efforts in securing the release of Hamas-held hostages and the recent humanitarian pause in Gaza.

A statement by State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani in advance of his meeting with the broader delegation from the Joint Arab League-Organization of Islamic Cooperation contact group.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's critical efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and the recent humanitarian pause in Gaza. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Al-Thani reiterated the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and committed to continuing close coordination on ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all remaining hostages while sustaining humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. They also reaffirmed the strength and importance of the US-Qatar bilateral relationship, concluded the statement. (end)

