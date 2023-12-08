US Unemployment Rate Down By 3.7 Pct In Nov.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Data of the US Department of Labor showed that employers added 199,000 jobs in November as striking autoworkers and actors returned to work.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7 percent after rising for three straight months a drop that was driven by a sizable drop in the jobless rate for teenagers, according to the Dept.'s monthly payroll report released on Friday.

Average hourly earnings - a key measure of inflation, increased 0.4 percent for the month and remain up four percent from the same time one year ago.

Commenting on the figures, President Joe Biden said the economy created 199,000 jobs in November, "for a total of over 14 million jobs since I took office."

"That's more than 14 million additional Americans who know the dignity and peace of mind that comes with a paycheck," he said in a statement from the White House.

The unemployment rate has remained below four percent for 22 months in a row, and inflation has fallen by two-thirds.

Workers' paychecks and household wealth are higher now than they were before the pandemic, after adjusting for inflation.

"On my watch we have achieved better growth and lower inflation than any other advanced country. A year ago, forecasters said it couldn't be done," President Biden noted.

"But I know prices are still too high for too many Americans. So my top economic priority is to lower costs for hardworking Americans.

"I'm doing everything in my power to bring down prescription drug costs, health insurance premiums, and utility bills.

"I'm fighting to eliminate junk fees that some banks, airlines, and other companies use to rip off consumers.

"And now that our actions have rebuilt supply chains and brought down costs, I'm calling on large corporations to pass along the savings to consumers," he went on.

Instead of fighting to lower costs for middle-class families, Republicans in Congress are fighting to raise prescription drug costs and increase profits for Big Pharma.

"They're fighting to lower taxes for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations that have earned record profits in recent years. Congressional Republicans are fighting to cut Medicare and Social Security. That's just wrong," he argued.

The Federal Reserve is closely watching economic reports for evidence the labor market is finally cooling after more than a year of interest rate hikes.

Policymakers voted last month to leave their benchmark rate unchanged for a second straight time in order to assess the cumulative impact of previous increases. (end)

