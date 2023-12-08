Saudi FM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

They discussed the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The conversation also dealt with the repercussions of the current crisis in Gaza, especially at the humanitarian level. (end)

