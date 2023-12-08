UN Says Nowhere In Gaza Is Safe

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra)-- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile declared there was no effective protection of civilians in Gaza and nowhere in Gaza was safe, hours before the U.N. Security Council was set to vote on a demand for a humanitarian ceasefire there.Meanwhile, Israel sharply increased strikes on the Gaza Strip, pounding the length of the Palestinian enclave and killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war that Washington said veered from Israeli promises to do more to protect civilians, Reuters reported.The Israeli occupation foreces said on Friday it had struck more than 450 targets in Gaza from land, sea and air over the past 24 hours - the most since a truce with Hamas ended last week and about double the daily figures typically reported since.