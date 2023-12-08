Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital Receives 170 Medical Cases

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 8 (Petra)-- Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital received 170 different medical cases, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.In a statement on Friday, the Ministry said that the medical teams at the complex treat patients with antiquated techniques since they lack the required medical supplies.The hospital, in its statement, urged all stakeholders to cooperate in providing gasoline and medical resources so that the ill and injured might be rescued.