Easian Cup Set To Debut At AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will unveil the inaugural edition of the AFC eAsian Cup, in conjunction with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, from February 1 to 5, 2024.

In an exciting fusion of the traditional and digital, the AFC eAsian Cup marks the Confederation's first foray into the world of esports, reinforcing its desire to engage further with a new generation of football fans in a cutting-edge celebration of the sport.

The AFC eAsian Cup not only adds a futuristic and technologically advanced dimension to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, but also reflects the Confederation's proactive approach toward embracing innovations that enhance the overall footballing experience.

Taking place in the Qatari capital city of Doha, the event will feature 20 AFC Member Associations, who are competing in the latest edition of the AFC's flagship men's national team competition, the AFC Asian Cup (12 January–10 February 2024).

With this edition of the Continental showpiece poised to be the grandest celebration of Asian football to date, the introduction of the AFC eAsian Cup promises to contribute significantly to the festive atmosphere, underscoring the AFC's commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive football community across the Continent.