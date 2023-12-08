Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State, Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington with US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing efforts to return to calm, leading to a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting of civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.