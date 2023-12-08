Amir, King Of Bahrain Discuss Via Telephone Bilateral Relations, Means To Enhance Them

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with his brother HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received from his brother the King of Bahrain.

The call dealt also with discussing regional and international developments of joint interest.