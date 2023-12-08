NDX And XLC Revival Now

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 defended my key 4,555 level, the plan presented yesterday worked, and stocks even managed to get to 4,590. As optimistic as that result is, it's still within the long and tight range ruling since second half of Nov. While positive in general, the rotations and market breadth leave much to be desired following yesterday - advance-decline line at only 960 is relatively weak, and indicative of still consolidation before FOMC.

As regards individual stocks, the yesterday publicly discussed NVDA, AAPL and MSFT (and the NFLX with TSLA talked in premium analytics) worked well, and also AMD confirmed the turn in semiconductors (before NVDA did).

What was though most valuable about yesterday, was that sticking to a robust plan brought victory.

I've already published today's NFPs plan for intraday traders - and when it comes to swing trading positions, there is no immediate need to react either way.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

The developments inside tech sectors were positive yesterday, but breaking first 4,590 and then 4,615 needs continued tech leadership - and objectively speaking, the air is thin out up there these days. The strong advance off late Oct lows is still being worked off - and I'm looking for further juicy move to take time to develop. Most in the market place are still of the buy the dip sentiment, but experiencing a quick flush instead of lengthier sideways consolidation, isn't unimaginable.

How to approach the current setup in terms of trading and investing, I'm leaving reserved for clients.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.