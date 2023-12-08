Canadian Silver Co. Is An Aggressive Buy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Michael Ballanger of GGM Advisory Inc. shares with his readers why he believes they should Buy Norseman Silver Inc. stock right away.

Last August, I informed all subscribers that I was looking at Norseman Silver Inc. (NOC:TSX.V; NOCSF:OTCQB) due to my belief that they were about to embark in another direction. I recommended the shares when they were under CA$0.05 and, in fact, bought a big block accidentally at CA$0.035 when an open order got whacked in September. I have been annoyingly persistent in mentioning NOC for the past three months, and now that the company has made it official by way of the

acquisition of the Caballos Copper Project in Chile, I can tell you that I now have the perfect proxy for the next retail mania coming in 2024. Social media would have us believe that it is gold and silver or Bitcoin, but the real shortage situation coming down the pipe is copper .

NOC is an "aggressive Buy" based upon the new additions to the NOC team already announced. There are other changes upon which I can only speculate, but I owe it to all subscribers to let you know what I am going to do with my portfolio.

I am taking down a large chunk of the recently announced NOC funding. (CA$0.10 unit with a half-warrant at CA$0.15 for two years) It is a small raise - CA$1,000,000 (50% greenshoe provision), so they will certainly be moving their market higher in Q1 to do another raise of drilling fund money. That drilling is intended to confirm a resource that might be 1 million tonnes of contained copper worth over US$8 billion.

I am convinced that successful investors like Robert Friedland are on the mark with their persistent commentary at every critical metals conference across the globe these days that copper is where you want to be.

The sheer volume of copper required to complete the move to electrification is staggering and while lithium is anything but a rare metal, no new copper mines are going into production anytime soon thanks to near-sighted government regulation and low prices relative to input costs, which have skyrocketed.

I hope everyone has a clear picture of the path moving forward.