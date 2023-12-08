Copper Co. Making New Discoveries In Bcs Golden Triangle

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Uranium Recently, Blackwolf Copper and Gold announced positive drill results from its newly acquired high-grade Harry gold-silver property in British Columbia, noted Couloir Capital.

Blackwolf Copper & Gold Ltd. (BWCG:TSX.V) announced additional positive drill results from its newly acquired high-grade Harry gold-silver property in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle region, noted Couloir Capital in a December 4 research note.

Blackwolf intersected up to 312 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 101 g/t silver over 1 meter at the Harry project's Swann zone. Analysts view these bonanza-grade intervals as similar to other significant deposits in the region and indicative of multi-million-ounce potential.

The Harry acquisition also added mining entrepreneur Andrew Bowering to Blackwolf's board, positioning the company for further success in the Golden Triangle alongside flagship assets Niblack and Hyder Properties.

Although assays are pending, Couloir sees observations of porphyry-style mineralization and alteration from initial drilling at the high-grade Cantoo property within Hyder as highly encouraging. A major discovery could eclipse the value of Niblack.

Based on progress across its portfolio, the firm maintains a Buy rating on Blackwolf Copper & Gold with a CA$0.39 price target showcasing a projected upside of 89%.