FM Calls On UNSC To Adopt Arab Draft Resolution On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi called on the UN Security Council to adopt the Arab Group draft resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons."The failure to adopt the draft resolution would amount to an endorsement of Israel's killing of innocent civilians, the starvation of entire populations, war crimes, and the collapse of the humanitarian system," Safadi said on X.He indicated that the UN agencies are calling for assistance in the besieged enclave.