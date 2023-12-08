Guinea Showcases Its Journey Across History At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Republic of Guinea at the international zone of the Expo 2023 Doha showcases the features and traits of its rich heritage and culture as well as its ancient people, its diverse products, its charming nature, and its journey through history.

The Republic of Guinea takes the visitors of its pavilion on a journey through its history, heritage and natural wonders to learn about the relationship that connects the people of Guinea with water. Thanks to its water wealth, it is one of the most prominent agricultural countries in Africa, producing bananas, pineapples, coffee, peanuts, mangoes, oranges, and tobacco. The agricultural sector employs 80 percent of the workforce, with many vineyards, pomegranates, and strawberries.

The pavilion draws the rich history of Guinea, starting from its empires, ancient tribes to its promising future, as it is a destination attracting investment in various areas such as renewable energy, agriculture and industry. It provides many incentives to investors and businessmen. The pavilion offers visitors the opportunity to experience the biodiversity, the long-standing cultural traditions of the Guinean people, and to learn about their customs and traditions.

Expo 2023 Doha for Horticulture is a powerful business and investment opportunity for African companies, with a host of investment forums, opportunities briefings and inspiring discussions.