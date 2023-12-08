Wilshire Completes Acquisition Of Lyxor U.S.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Wilshire, a leading global financial services firm, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Lyxor Asset Management Inc. (“Lyxor U.S.”), the U.S.-based investment advisor business of Lyxor Asset Management with $20.8 billion in assets under management1.

This transaction brings together two firms that share an unwavering commitment to improving investment outcomes for clients. With the addition of Lyxor U.S., Wilshire is able to offer an enhanced suite of investment products and a leading alternatives platform to support a broader range of investment opportunities for clients of both legacy businesses.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wilshire

Wilshire is a leading global financial services firm and trusted partner to a diverse range of more than 500 leading institutional investors and financial intermediaries. Our clients rely on us to improve investment outcomes for a better future. Wilshire advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets and manages $88 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Wilshire is headquartered in the United States with offices worldwide.

1 As of June 30, 2023

