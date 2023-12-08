Highest Revolving Restaurant In South Asia To Open In Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Dec 8 (NewsWire) – The highest revolving restaurant in South Asia is set to be declared open at the Lotus Tower in Colombo this week.

The opening of 'Obit by Citrus' was announced at a press conference held at the Colombo Lotus Tower on Wednesday (Dec 06).

The media briefing was attended by Minister of Investment Promotion Dilum Amunugama, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, and representatives of the restaurant.



ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, 'Obit by Citrus' will be declared open on Saturday (Dec 09), at the Colombo Lotus Two, which is the tallest self-supported structure in South Asia and the second tallest structure in South Asia.

Addressing the media, Minister Dilum Amunugama said the Colombo Lotus Tower has been converted into a profit-making institution within the last 15 months.

He further said that three local companies that meet international standards are ready to provide many new experiences through sports such as abseiling, bungee jumping and paragliding at a height of 195 meters.