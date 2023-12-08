Social Media's Role In The Up Coming Elections

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Two months before the start of the electoral campaign period, concerns are emerging about whether the Electoral Tribunal (TE) is prepared to face the challenge of social networks and digital platforms, ahead of the May 5 elections.

For technological experts, it is a very broad issue, not only affecting Panama but globally, for which it is important to implement rules that regulate the abusive use of networks during these processes, without affecting freedom of expression.

“The Electoral Tribunal could never be prepared, this is a very complex issue and they do not have the capacity in numbers, which can only be achieved with a lot of personnel to manage, monitor, and attack dirty campaigns, which will be their biggest trigger during this election process,” said Rogelio Alvarado, a software developer with more than 26 years of experience.

Borris Barios, the former electoral prosecutor, said that“in this process, we are going to experience dirty and negative campaigns in the worst way because what is being presented to us in a pre-electoral year is being very difficult on social networks.” He added:“I find it difficult for the TE to establish an effective mechanism to control this situation. It does not apply to the management of personal networks.”

Likewise, Pedro Solís, president of the Panamanian Broadcasting Association (APR), pointed out that“misinformation is another challenge; the use of artificial intelligence in the generation and dissemination of political content stands out.”

The Center for Digital Studies and Monitoring of the TE is the one who has the task of handling these cases.