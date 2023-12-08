Cannabisnewsbreaks Why Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. MedCana's current portfolio includes five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations, and a recently acquired irrigation and greenhouse technology company.“MedCana's focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, initially in Colombia, and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. MedCana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world. MedCana's goal is to be the world's premier resource for pharmaceutical cannabis products. The company believes its advantage is its global view and reach,” a recent article reads.“MedCana announced in May 2023 the beginning of full-scale production of non-THC cannabis for export to Europe in response to high demand in that market. This expansion comes after the successful completion of full crop cycle testing and infrastructure development at production sites in Columbia. The recent acquisition of the assets of Tokan Corp., a software company focused on creating an enterprise resource planning ('ERP') platform for the cannabis industry, and Eko2O S.A.S., a greenhouse and irrigation engineering company, has positioned MedCana for explosive growth in the region. As a MedCana subsidiary, Eko2O SA will increase the company's revenue potential in Central and South America... In addition, MedCana has started talks with the government in Argentina about possible incentives for beginning operations in that country as part of its ongoing worldwide development strategy.”

To view the full article, visit

About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. Currently, MedCana has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production and one software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of companies. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America with an initial focus in Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN