Alzchem Group AG expands Management Board: Supervisory Board appoints Andreas Lösler as new CFO with effect from 1 January 2024

08.12.2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG expands Management Board: Supervisory Board appoints Andreas Lösler as new CFO with effect from 1 January 2024 Trostberg, December 8, 2023 – Alzchem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, is expanding its Management Board team. At its meeting on 5 December 2023, the Supervisory Board unanimously resolved to appoint Andreas Lösler as the new CFO with effect from 1 January 2024. His Management Board contract will run until 31 December 2026. As CFO, Mr. Lösler will sustainably strengthen the Management Board team and take over the Controlling, Accounting & Finance, Investor Relations & Communication, Human Resources, Information Technology and Insurance departments. As CEO, Andreas Niedermaier will increasingly focus on the areas of Strategy, Legal, Supply Chain, ESG and Risk Management. Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG:“Andreas Lösler is a proven financial expert from whose comprehensive expertise Alzchem will benefit greatly. It is particularly pleasing that he has already been advising the Alzchem Group since 2012 and has been in charge of the finance department on an interim basis since 2022. Therefore, he can seamlessly continue his excellent work as the new CFO from 1 January 2024.” Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG:“I am very pleased that we have found a solution from within our own ranks in Andreas Lösler – he already knows Alzchem so well. What I personally also consider to be important is that he not only fits in very well with us professionally, but above all as a person. This is an important factor that also contributes significantly to continuity within our Board. I am therefore very confident that we will continue Alzchem's success story together with him.” Mr. Lösler began his professional career at the consulting firm FAS AG in Stuttgart, which specializes in international accounting. His career then took him to a listed investment company, where he was responsible for the integration of newly acquired companies into the reporting system. Since 2007, Mr. Lösler has been the founder and Managing Director of DEOS Advisory GmbH, which advises companies on all aspects of capital market-oriented accounting and reporting. He has also been working in an advisory capacity for the Alzchem Group since 2012 and supported the company in particular with its IPO in 2017. Since June 2022, Mr. Lösler has been interim Head of Controlling & Accounting at the Alzchem Group.

About Alzchem Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications. The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for PCR tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These offerings are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments. The company employs around 1,680 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and England. Alzchem generated Group sales of around EUR 542.2 million and EBITDA of around EUR 61.4 million in 2022.

