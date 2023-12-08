10-Day Fair Exclusively For Divyan Entrepreneurs To Begin In Patna Today

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 8 (KNN) The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) will inaugurate the 'Divya Kala Mela' on December 8 in Patna, Bihar.

It is an inclusive initiative toward the economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The event will serve as a prominent platform for Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country to exhibit their products and

craftsmanship which will conclude on December 17.

The inaugural event is scheduled for 5 P.M. on December 8, 2023, and will be officiated by Dr. Virendra Kumar, the Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. Pratima Bhaumik, Minister of State for

Social Justice

and Empowerment, Government of India, is expected to grace the occasion.

This marks the eleventh edition in the series of 'Divya Kala Mela,' a unique initiative by DEPwD that kicked off in 2022 with events held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati, Indore, Varanasi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The Patna edition promises to be an enthralling experience for visitors, showcasing vibrant products ranging from handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works, to packaged food, originating from diverse regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states.

Approximately 100 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs hailing from around 20 states and Union Territories will participate, presenting their skills and products in categories such as Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery, eco-friendly products, packaged food,

organic products, Toys & Gifts, and Personal Accessories like Jewellery and Clutch Bags.

The event will be open to the public from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. for ten consecutive days, offering a diverse range of cultural activities and performances by Divyang artists and renowned professionals.

Furthermore, the Department has ambitious plans to expand the reach of the 'Divya Kala Mela' concept across the country. In the fiscal year 2023-2024, similar events are anticipated to be organized in various cities, fostering a nationwide celebration of the talents and entrepreneurial spirit of Persons with Disabilities.

