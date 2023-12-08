Shantnu & Nikhil showcased their latest collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Celebrated Indian Designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil, renowned for their distinct take on Indian fashion, showcased their latest collection Indra at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023 . The exclusive fashion event on the 6th of December 2023 featured talented designer labels from all over the world including Stella McCartney, LVMH, Shantanu & Nikhil, Rami Kadi, & Gelareh Designs. Shantnu & Nikhil, were the only designers from India showcasing at the esteemed event.



Having received an exclusive invitation, Shantnu & Nikhil served as keynote speakers at the India Global Forum Middle East and Africa , themed " Unleashing Ambitions ", held in the UAE from November 26 to 29, 2023. In a groundbreaking move, they forged a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited (ABFRL) , making history in the Indian fashion industry. This collaboration positioned them as ideal speakers for the UN COP'28 Summit, where they played a role as ripple creators, championing innovation and sustainability in the global fashion discourse.





Subsequent to their involvement in these prestigious engagements, the duo was invited to showcase an exclusive runway presentation at the Sustainable Fashion Summit hosted by the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP ' 28 in Dubai. Their collection, 'Indra', resonated with reverence and urgency, transcending mere fashion to become a heartfelt plea. It served as a tapestry woven with threads of the divine, the earthly, and an earnest call for help in the face of the climate crisis.





Indra , named after the celestial god of rain and storms, transformed the fashion runway into a sacred stage for transcendence. The collection encapsulated Lord Indra's essence, his celestial chariot, Airavata, and the mighty forces he commands. Every stitch and sparkle symbolised the tale of the watery world on the brink of loss. Graceful drapes and shimmering silks mirrored the serenity of tranquil waters, with Lord Indra's presence reflected through metallic embellishments and temple jewellery.





Reflecting on the showcase, Shantnu & Nikhil expressed their ecstasy, stating,“We were ecstatic to showcase our collection, Indra, on this prestigious global platform of the Sustainable Fashion Summit. In a time where climate change was a pressing area of concern, we were glad to contribute to the cause through our creative endeavors in showcasing Indra. The silhouettes were reminiscent of the element of serene water, symbolic of the God of Rain, Lord Indra, and the splendid royalty that he represents.”





The designers didn't merely present their creations; they extended a resolute call for change through their craft-a plea for enlightenment and a tribute to the sacredness of nature.





Shantnu & Nikhil's Indra was a showcase with a spiritual mission and a compelling call to humanity, reminding us that, together, we possessed the strength to navigate our path away from turbulent waters toward a brighter horizon.





About Shantnu & Nikhil

Celebrated Couturiers Shantnu & Nikhil have completed more than two decades in the Indian couture ambit and has transcended pre-conceived notions of Indian Couture. The brand stands for distinctiveness and encapsulates the splendour and decadence of vintage India while blending it with the excitement and ease of modern India. Being the signature drape creators for men in India, they have added a sense of liberation to structured Indian ceremonial wear with iconic Drape. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and MS Dhoni are often spotted wearing S&N for their celebratory outings. It's a testament to the brand's allure and appeal among the fashion-forward elite.





Beginning in 2019 with a ground-breaking strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), Shantnu & Nikhil launched their new bridge-to-luxury celebration-wear label-S&N by Shantnu Nikhil with has quickly expanded, over the challenging global pandemic. Today, Maison Shantnu & Nikhil manages two successful fashion brands- Shantnu & Nikhil and S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, across 18 directly operated stores and a bevy of other point of sales through SIS formats, both offline and digital globally. The product lines of Shantnu & Nikhil cover all areas of apparel fashion including menswear, womenswear, accessories. Democratising Fashion to now revolutionising celebration-wear, Maison Shantnu & Nikhil is furthering its edgy, global narrative!





About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 12,418 Cr. spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is India's first billion dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. The Company has a repertoire of India's largest brands with network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023).





In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market. With a focus on Fashion & Lifestyle categories, TMRW is building a portfolio of the most loved consumer brands that tap into the significant growth potential in India and globally.





