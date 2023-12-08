(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Aleksey Yekimov for their efforts in discovering and synthesizing quantum dots, recognizes the power of nanotechnology

Nanoscience is the study of structures and molecules whose sizes range between 1 and 100 nm, while nanotechnology is the technology that utilizes nanoscience in practical applications

The applications of nanotechnology are wide-ranging, from industrial-scale catalysis and modern electronics to precision medicine and quantum technology

Clene Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has applied nanotechnology alongside other science concepts in the development of catalytically active nanocrystals The catalytic activities of the nanocrystals drive, support, and maintain beneficial metabolic and energetic cellular reactions within diseased, stressed, and damaged cells

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (“the Academy”), which is responsible for awarding Nobel Prizes in Chemistry and Physics, decided to award this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Aleksey Yekimov for their efforts in discovering and synthesizing quantum dots, nanometer-sized semiconductor crystals that bring colored light to TV screens with Q-LED technology ( ). The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognizes the power of nanotechnology and the importance of quantum dots in nanotechnology.

Although the origins of nanotechnology predate the trio of laureates, their work was“part of the earliest wave of modern nanotechnology where researchers began putting breakthroughs in material science to practical use,” according to Andrew Maynard, Professor of Advanced Technology Transitions at the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN