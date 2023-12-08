Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Applauds Israel's Passage Of Electronic Monitoring Bracelet Law

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Israel passed the Electronic Monitoring Bracelet Law in June 2023, allowing courts to monitor abusers through electronic monitoring (EM), a practice already employed in a growing number of other countries SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite has been used in other countries to monitor domestic violence offenders, including use as part of Romania's first electronic monitoring program The company is seen at the forefront when it comes to advances in EM technology for domestic violence applications
In late June 2023, the Israeli government passed the Electronic Monitoring Bracelet Law, which National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir proposed. The purpose of the law is to allow the court to impose monitoring of abusers through an electronic monitoring solution, which keeps the person under surveillance and monitored in real time. Israel is not the first country to use electronic monitoring devices for domestic violence offenders. Countries including Romania, Sweden, and the United States, have all used this technology to help prevent additional domestic violence cases.
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments and private and public organizations, is at the forefront of domestic violence electronic monitoring...
