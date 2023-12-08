Ainewsbreaks Nextech3d.AI (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) Unveils Boost Program For AI Digital Ads In Event Tech Platform Map

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) , a generative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, launched an exclusive Boost Program for AI digital ads in its mobile app for trade show and event organizers. According to the announcement, the company's

Map D platform currently supports some 500 events annually, with more than 50,000 exhibitors and one million-plus attendees. The new in-app AI ad network has the potential to generate up to $20 million in additional annual revenue for the company, with 80% margins up from the $1 million the platform currently generates. The new offering is being marketed to existing clients, and the company is projecting substantial growth and additional revenue starting in Q1 2024. Benefits of the new offering include increased traffic, enhanced visibility and targeted exposure. The company also noted ongoing efforts focused on continuously enhancing the program to ensure its relevance and effectiveness.“This AI ad network has the potential to disrupt the $50 billion events industry by offering a first-of-its-kind marketing platform built for exhibitors, driving more booth traffic and sales at the actual event itself,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“We have been seeing great enthusiasm and early success, and we are building this with a Facebook (Meta), LinkedIn ad-network business model, which has tremendous upside potential, especially when you offer within the same app our augmented reality wayfinding from our partnership with ARway.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented-reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. Notably, Nextech3D successfully spun out ARway, its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company in October 2022. The company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing four million shares to Nextech shareholders. Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp. For more information about the company, please visit

.

