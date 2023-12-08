Astiva Health Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Astiva Health currently offers Medicare Advantage health plans in two heavily populated southern California counties; the company is planning to expand its operation in northern California and other states

The company serves and supports an underserved Vietnamese-American population

The company plans to expand its successful culturally responsive strategies to serve other ethnic populations

Astiva Health has strategically positioned itself in a region with a dynamic and diverse population Astiva's forward-thinking investment in sustainable growth aligns with evolving healthcare dynamics, ensuring the company remains resilient and transformative in meeting the diverse needs of communities

Astiva Health

is a dynamic and innovative Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) healthplan committed to reshaping the landscape of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. The company offers full medical, drugs and supplemental benefits for Medicare enrollees currently located in Orange and San Diego County of California.

Astiva Health primarily serves a heretofore underserved Asian American and Pacific Islander population, which positions it in a critical and expanding market segment and offers substantial growth potential. The company recognizes the diverse needs within its served communities and strives to bridge...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you'll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn't let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer

UNLIMITED Words

on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary

Press Release Enhancement .

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the

50+ brands

that make up the

InvestorBrandNetwork .

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office



...

InvestorWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .