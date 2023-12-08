Investornewsbreaks - Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Notified By NASDAQ Regarding Having Regained Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) , a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in
China, has received notification from NASDAQ that is has regained compliance with the market's minimum bid price requirement. The company has been working since September to regain compliance, which it lost after failing to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least
$1
per share for 30 consecutive trading days. Those efforts included the company announcing a 1-for-20 share consolidation, effective Nov. 15, 2023. The Dec. 5, 2023, NASDAQ notice stated that the company“evidenced a closing bid price of its ordinary shares at or greater than
$1
per share for at least 10 consecutive business days from
Nov. 20 through Dec. 4, 2023. Accordingly, the company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.”
About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.
Infobird, headquartered in
Hong Kong, is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered or AI-enabled customer-engagement solutions. For more information about the company, visit
.
