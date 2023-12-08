Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) CEO Speaks At COP28, Company Endorses Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) ,

a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company,

participated at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) event held in Dubai. According to the announcement, UEC president and CEO

Amir Adnani

spoke at

COP28

on sustainable uranium mining and on the growing role of carbon-free nuclear power to meet the increasing global demand for low-cost and net-zero energy supply. In addition, Adnani was featured in COP28

leadership interviews, in which he discussed UEC's role as the fastest-growing uranium company in the world. During the interview, he provided an overview of the company's history and noted that UEC is committed to adopting best practices to enhance sustainability. At COP28, the company joined some 120 other organizations in endorsing the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, which was unveiled at

COP28; the companies supporting the pledge commit to work toward at least a tripling of global nuclear capacity by 2050.

“We have seen a step-change across the globe with an increasing number of countries adopting plans and programs to restart, extend the life of and build new nuclear plants in the quest for clean, safe, highly reliable and cost-effective electricity that nuclear power provides,” said Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani in the press release.“This drive for global clean energy, along with uranium supply and demand fundamentals, has tightened the uranium market, transforming it from an inventory burdened to a production driven market. The need for energy security, geopolitical instabilities, increasing trade barriers and clean energy are shifting the world's energy outlook. Our commitment to net-zero, as well as our safe and stable mining jurisdictions, positions UEC as a low-risk and low-cost supplier to meet the growing demand for nuclear power's uranium requirements.”

To view the full interview, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in

the United States

and high-grade conventional projects in

Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in

south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at





About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN