Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Receives 17-Device Expansion Order, Heads To Arkansas With Robot Roadshow

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has received an expansion order from an existing customer. According to the announcement, a California public community college has ordered 17 additional solar-powered

K1 Blue Light Towers in a strategic move to

expand and fortify its emergency communications system; the college also ordered KSCP's annual full-service maintenance plan.

Knightscope has previously installed 15 K1 Blue Light Towers on the campus, which has an estimated 20,000 students every semester. The new order brings the total deployment on campus to 32 KSCP devices. Knightscope was originally founded to provide safety and protection for schools and educators safer.

“[Our] entire technology portfolio plays a role in that mission, which makes this deployment's growth that much sweeter,” the company states in the press release.“Knightscope's K1 emergency communication devices are affordable and easy to install, providing clear voice connectivity with a flashing blue strobe and area illumination that links students, visitors and faculty to emergency services during times of need.”

The company also noted that its Robot Roadshow will be stopping in Little Rock, Arkansas, next week. The roadshow, designed to be an engaging, experiential event, will be at the Little Rock Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 12, 2023. The roadshow allows visitors to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate-controlled, space-age“pod,” where they can interact directly with Knightscope's ASRs and see for themselves the features and capabilities of these AI-equipped, self-driving robots.

To schedule a visit at the roadshow, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN