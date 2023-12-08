Metaspace's Metaverse Game Metadragon Will Be Listed As Scheduled

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Technical elites from the United States, Russia, Canada, Sweden and Singapore gathered together, and MetaSpace announced that its Metaverse game Metadragon will soon be launched. The release of this highly anticipated game coincides with the Chinese Year of the Dragon. In order to cater to this special moment, MetaSpace said it has prepared sufficient financial support for Metadragon.







MetaSpace will hold a PK competition for airdrop redemption and pre-sale purchase, bringing generous rewards to the majority of players. The company is full of confidence in the prospects of Metadragon and confidently believes that this game will become the best among Metaverse games and the strongest IP in the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

MetaSpace calls on players and game enthusiasts to pay close attention and actively participate.

