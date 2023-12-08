PAYSLINK (PAYS), A Revolutionary Payment Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PAYSLINK (PAYS) on December 11, 2023, for all BitMart users. The PAYS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is PAYSLINK (PAYS)?

PAYSLINK (PAYS) is a cutting-edge payment link platform that harnesses blockchain technology to revolutionize everyday transactions with cryptocurrency. It simplifies the process of buying, investing, and using cryptocurrency for daily purchases through an intuitive interface. PAYSLINK stands out with its crypto cards and seamless token-to-fiat conversion, making digital transactions as straightforward as traditional ones.

Why PAYSLINK (PAYS)?

PAYSLINK distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive solution for modern financial transactions. It combines the functions of various financial intermediaries into one platform, applying blockchain for transparent, diverse, and multinational payments. With real-time cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion and a focus on user-friendly exchange and transaction points, PAYSLINK is poised to become a leader in global digital transactions.

About PAYSLINK (PAYS)

Total Supply: 90,000,000 PAYS

Token Type: BEP-20

PAYSLINK's blockchain foundation ensures a secure, trusted, and automated platform. It features smart contracts for various functions like payment information storage, auto distribution, and reward calculation, enhancing efficiency and transparency. The platform provides a comprehensive payment solution, supporting multiple currencies, instant deposits and withdrawals, and crypto invoice generation. PAYSLINK is committed to revolutionizing the payment industry with its multifunctional, secure, and fast transaction capabilities.

To learn more about PAYSLINK (PAYS), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

