BANKBTC (BANKBTC), A Decentralized Payment Gateway, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut BANKBTC (BANKBTC) on December 11, 2023, for all BitMart users. The BANKBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is BANKBTC (BANKBTC)?

BANKBTC is a blockchain-based peer-to-peer payment gateway that revolutionizes the way traders interact and transact. This platform operates entirely decentralized, mirroring the trustless nature of Bitcoin. It provides users with a seamless experience of trading and transacting directly with each other, bypassing centralized authorities and enabling a more streamlined financial exchange.

Why BANKBTC (BANKBTC)?

BANKBTC stands out in the realm of digital payments by offering a unique combination of speed, security, and ease of use in a fully custodial crypto wallet. It redefines financial autonomy by giving users complete control over their funds, accessible from anywhere at any time. The platform's commitment to privacy, borderless transactions, and almost fee-less structure, coupled with the advantage of earning interest on holdings, makes it an attractive choice for crypto users seeking a reliable and efficient payment solution.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About BANKBTC (BANKBTC)

Total Supply: 21,000,000 BANKBTC

Token Type: BEP-20

BANKBTC's infrastructure is built on a robust technology stack that includes React JS, Swift, Java, Python, PHP, Solidity, Rust, and Golang. This diverse and powerful combination of technologies enables the platform to offer features like exclusive discounts, global transaction accessibility, high-interest rates on crypto holdings, and enhanced privacy. The BANKBTC wallet, available for both desktop and mobile, allows users to easily engage in crypto transactions, reflecting the platform's dedication to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly financial tool.

To learn more about BANKBTC (BANKBTC), please visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), and join their Telegram.

