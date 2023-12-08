Toobit To List Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Token For Spot Trading On December 12, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the imminent listing of Solidus Ai Tech's pioneering utility token, AITECH, for spot trading. The listing of AITECH token is scheduled to go live on Toobit's platform on December 12, 2023.

Revolutionizing AI and High-Performance Computing

Solidus Ai Tech has achieved a significant milestone by establishing an environmentally conscious, cutting-edge High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning over 8,000 square feet. Located in a highly secure European environment, this state-of-the-art facility is a testament to Solidus's commitment to technological advancement and environmental consciousness.

To complement this achievement, Solidus is set to introduce the world's first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, AITECH. This innovative token will act as a conduit for licensing Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and accessing HPC resources through their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.

Empowering Developers and Users

Solidus's vision extends beyond infrastructure, aiming to establish an exclusive marketplace empowering software developers. This platform allows developers to launch Artificial Intelligence software applications, fostering a profit-sharing model and ensuring substantial benefits for contributors.

AITECH serves as the foundational token within the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless procurement of all available services on the platform. The token facilitates payments and, in addition to accepting traditional payment methods, ensures a smooth conversion of fiat currency transactions to AITECH through blockchain technology.

Deflationary Mechanism and Visionary Initiatives

Solidus incorporates a deflationary model for AITECH tokens used to access platform services. A percentage of tokens (ranging from 5% to 10%) utilized for service acquisition will be systematically burned, ensuring transparency and token scarcity, a move aimed at bolstering the token's value.

Their visionary approach includes the deployment of an innovative Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) software platform. This platform creates a global network of computer resources, catering to the burgeoning demand for high-performance AI software services.

Transforming Payment Systems and Computing Power

By integrating the AITECH token, Solidus revolutionizes the capabilities of its advanced data center, allowing users to access a diverse range of services. AITECH serves as the fundamental medium of payment within the IaaS platform, eliminating the need for centralized payment systems and enhancing access to cutting-edge computing resources.

For more information on the upcoming listing of AITECH on Toobit's platform, visit Toobit's official website .

