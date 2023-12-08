               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prweek Best Places To Work 2023: Bacardi


12/8/2023 2:03:45 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) by PRWeek staff

Originally published by PRWeek

Bacardi's female-led powerhouse comms team is small, mighty and clearly one its staffers love. They are all proud of the team's purpose to“guide the senior-most executives and iconic brands” and appreciate a workspace that provides a“runway to bring new ideas, test and learn.”

