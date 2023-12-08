Albertsons Exclusive Extending Smiles Flowers By Debi Lilly Designtm Raised Over $1 Million Since 2019

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Sold exclusively at Albertsons Companies, Extending Smiles flowers by debi lilly designTM make a difference one bouquet at a time. This program supports various causes and charities, and in 2023 enabled donations to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Trinity Health, Homes for our Troops, and Family Promise. Every Extending Smiles bouquet purchase includes a $0.75 donation to charity and has raised over $1 million for those in need since 2019.
Read more about debi lilly designTM Extending Smiles bouquets here , and learn about Albertsons Companies' Recipe for Change on our website .
