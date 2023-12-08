Delhi Police Receives Bomb Threat At IGI Airport And Paharganj

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Police received a fake bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday midnight. Later, a case was registered against a Najafgarh resident, Tejpal Solanki in the matter, reported ANI was booked under under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station, reported ANI citing Delhi Police.\"Delhi Police received a bomb threat call at IGI airport and Paharganj on Wednesday at 12.20 Hrs. A case was registered under section 336/505/182 at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki a resident of Najafgarh: Delhi Police,\" wrote ANI on X.(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
