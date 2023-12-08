₹200 Crore Cash Recovered In Odisha I-T Raids, Congress MP Under Lens PM Modi Says 'Every Penny Will Be Returned'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Income Tax Department on Friday continued the raids on premises linked to Congress' Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. The I-T department has recovered around ₹200 crore so far from the Boudh Distillery Private Limited in Odisha, and as per sources, the counting is still on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the raids and assured that every penny will have to be returned.“The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders...Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee,” PM Modi said in a post on X with a newspaper clipping on the raids from Odisha, the Income Tax Department also raided Sahu's business premises in Jharkhand and West Bengal. As per a report by The Indian Express, some of the areas are in Naxal-affected regions, forcing the I-T department to exercise caution while conducting the raids unit of Congress largely remained muted on the I-T raids but Congress spokesperson Neeraj Sinha told The Indian Express that the business of Dheeraj Sahu is very old and unlike Adani, he did not become rich overnight. The Congress leader added that the income tax department has not relayed any information to Dheeraj Sahu so far, as per his information per the I-T department, more than 30 officers are engaged in the counting of cash. Around eight machines are being used to count the large amount.
'Congress leaders are filling up their pockets with black earnings': BJPAs the I-T department continued the raids on the premises of Dheeraj Sahu, the BJP targeted Congress leadership over the recovery of large amounts of cash.\"IT raids were conducted at 10 locations in Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, which lasted for three days. Disconcerting facts have come up. The IT dept has seized more than ₹100 crore in cash from the residence of a Congress MP in Jharkhand. The Congress leaders are filling up their pockets with these black earnings made out of corruption\", Bhartiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia said on Friday.(With agency inputs)
