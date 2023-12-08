Six Killed, Others Injured Amid Blaze At Factory In Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Six people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in Maharashtra. The blaze erupted around 3:00 pm on Friday afternoon at a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad.\"Six people have died, eight people injured in a fire incident in a candle-making factory. The incident occurred around 3 pm today. The reasons behind the incident are being identified,\" confirmed Pimpri Chinchwad ACP (crime) Padmakar Ghanwat had rushed to the spot after receiving a call around 2.45 pm. The injured individuals have since been moved to hospitals in neighbouring Pune and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area factory had been engaged in the manufacture of sparkling candles – typically used for birthday celebrations.“The fire has been doused. The cause is yet to be ascertained,” added Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh READ: Odisha: Fire breaks out on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack stationMeanwhile the Bombay High Court came down heavily on the Maharashtra government this week over delays in implementing fire safety rules and regulations. The court is currently hearing a public interest litigation seeking enforcement of the 2009 draft special rules and regulations for fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters. The Bombay HC was informed on Friday that the State would issue the notification for fire safety rules and regulations by May 2024.\"After the recommendation was made by the committee, the government did not take any step and did nothing. Only after the court ordered, you (government) woke up,\" the bench said draft regulations were issued in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.(With inputs from agencies)

