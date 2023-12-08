PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leaders With 76% Rating | Check Who's Least Popular

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his position as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, as per the data released by US-based consultancy firm 'Morning Consult' on December 7. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is ranked second on the list with an approval rating of 66 per cent Berset, the President of the Swiss Confederation, bagged the third spot with a 58 per cent approval rating. Brazil's Lula da Silva and Australia's Anthony Albanese are in fourth and fifth positions respectively, according to the weekly survey by Morning Consult READ: PM Modi retains 'world's most popular global leader' position: ReportWhile US President Joe Biden was at the eighth spot with an approval rating of 37 per cent, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala secured the lowest approval rating at 16 per cent. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval rating was at 25 per cent to the disapproval ratings, Indian Prime Minister Modi's tally was at 18 per cent, while that of Mexico's Obrador was at 29 per cent Consult's latest approval ratings are based on data collected from November 29 to December 5, 2023. As per the report, approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with varying sample sizes leaders laud PM Modi's leadershipNarendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lauded his leadership as he topped international approval ratings. They asserted on Friday that \"Modi ki guarantee\" and \"Modi's magic\" have been endorsed even by an international survey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval ratings among several world leaders national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted by PTI as saying that that after the assembly election results, even an international poll has given a thumbs up to Modi's guarantee and magic, which is about his model of governance and delivery.“The approval rating will be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” Poonawalla said Lok Sabha Elections or general elections will take place in India in 2024.

