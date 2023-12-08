Kerala News: Powerful CPI (M) Leader Kanam Rajendran Passes Away At 73

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The state secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kanam Rajendran passed away at the age of 73 in a private hospital in Kochi. Kanam Rajendran had a strong hold over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala but was away from active politics for more than three months due to several health complications including heart, kidney-related issues and diabetes news of Kanam Rajendran's demise came at the time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and fellow ministers were actively engaged in the Nava Kerala outreach program. Following the conclusion of their planned activities, the Chief Minister and his cabinet members proceeded to the hospital to extend their tributes to the leader life and careerKanam Rajendran was born on 10 November 1950 in Koottikkal village of Kerala's Kottayam district. His first step into politics came at the age of 18 during his education in Vazhoor. Owing to his sharp acumen, Rajendran rapidly rose to the rank of state secretary of the CPI's youth wing All India Youth Front (AIYF) at the young age of 23. Two years later, at the age of 25 Rajendran became one of the youngest members of CPI's state secretariat his political career, Rajendran played a pivotal role in the trade union domain following his appointment as the state secretary of the Kerala State Trade Union Council and the national vice president of the trade union organization AITUC twice from Vazhoor constituencyRajendran successfully contested the election from the Vazhoor constituency in Kerala and represented its people in 1982 and 1987. During his term, Rajendran was credited with introducing the crucial construction workers' welfare bill the leader couldn't get elected to the Kerala Assembly again, Rajendran continued his influence within the party and was treated as the most powerful man in CPI (M) after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With the demise of the leader, condolences poured in from various quarters including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI national secretary D Raja, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan, KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran, BJP state president K Surendran.



MENAFN08122023007365015876ID1107561813