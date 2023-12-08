KEY CLIMATE RELATED COMMITMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS AT THE UAE PAVILION DURING THE FIRST WEEK AT COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Pledges of over $200m towards food systems transformation, agriculture innovation and climate action. Increase in electric vehicle charging stations from 360 to 914 by the end of 2023 and an increase in EVs to 50% of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050.

Announcements included launch of UAE Food Innovation Hub, launch of World Industrial Day and new Climate Action Initiative.

Transport, industry and construction sectors to reduce energy demand by 40% and water use by 50% by 2050 and new buildings adhering to the Green Building Code predicted to contribute energy savings of up to 80% by 2030.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) transportation to be electric or hybrid by 2040 before moving to a zero-emission fleet by 2050.



Dubai, UAE: During the first week of COP28, the UAE Pavilion has been a focal point for critical discussions on climate change, hosting informed discourse and collaborative action for the international community. Key climate-related statistics and commitments indicate a proactive, data-driven and milestone led approach to addressing the urgent climate crisis.

Notable announcements at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 between 2 December – 6 December 2023 have included:



Recognizing the Power of Partnership Platforms to Deliver COP28's Food Systems and Agriculture Agenda” with HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, Bill Gates, several global leaders and notable stakeholders discussed how three pivotal partnership platforms of Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), AIM for Climate and Food Systems Technical Cooperation Collaborative, play a crucial role in advancing the sustainable goals of COP28. Increase in electric vehicle charging stations from 360 to 914 by the end of 2023 and an increase in EVs to 50% of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050

Confirmed in a panel discussion on National Demand Side Management In Building and Transportation focused on efforts by the UAE Ministry Of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) towards the built environment.



Launches included new UAE Food Innovation Hub, the sixth hub of its kind in the world and a collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change And Environment (MOCCAE), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and the World Economy Forum (WEF) to transform food systems and increase sustainable resources.

Launch of World Industrial Day and a Climate Action Initiative announced at milestone COP28 special event The Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS). Transport, industry and construction sectors to reduce energy demand by 40% and water use by 50% by 2050, while new buildings adhering to the Green Building Code predicted to contribute energy savings of up to 80% by 2030.

Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, confirmed the goals of The National Demand Supply Management Program, part of the National Energy Strategy 2050, Spearheaded by The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), together with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and in alliance with the Emirates Green Building Council and the Climate Champions Team.



Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) transportation to be electric or hybrid by 2040 before moving to a zero-emission fleet by 2050, reducing environmental impact by the equivalent of 2.1million vehicles per year and operational costs by AED3.3 billion by 2050.

The RTA shared details of its Net Zero Emissions Public Transportation 2050 strategy, aligning with local and global environmental goals to transition to a zero-emission network. The strategy includes three pillars of sustainable transportation, infrastructure and waste management.

Follow along on Instagram and X to learn more: @UAEPavilionCOP

LinkedIn: @UAEatCOP

Live sessions held at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 can be viewed on the official YouTube channel @UAEatCOP

