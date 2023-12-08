Broken Water, By Michèle Winstanley PREMIERES At Arcola Theatre Feb 2024

“A moving, powerful play that stayed with me.” – Kathy Burke



Broken Water

by Michéle Winstanley

The acclaimed play that explores the experience of motherhood, - and not motherhood.

Broken Water is a story about the effect motherhood has on three women at three different stages of life. It is a play less about holding babies than about the love we hold for our babies when they are not there to receive it.

Three women on the same street. Three ages. Three lives.

Their experiences co-existing anonymously in parallel.

Ultimately, Broken Water is a play about love.

Directed by Cursed Child resident director Nicola Samer

Premieres at The Arcola Theatre 30th January to 24th February 2024

Press Night 1st Feb

Directed by Nicola Samer

(Resident Director for The Cursed Child)

A Lightbox Theatre production

Awards Shortlists :

Verity Bargate Award

Nick Darke Award

“Broken Water is really fantastic. I hope no one noticed that my eyes were watering.” – Martin Clunes OBE

CAST

Sarah Hadland - Miranda (BBC) Horrible Histories (BBC), Murder They Hope (Gold)



Rosemary Ashe - Adrian Mole, The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins



Naomi Petersen - Constant Companions (Sir Alan Ayckbourn), Drifters (C4)

“A seriously beautiful piece. Funny, sad and hauntingly profound” - Marion Bailey

A play focusing on story and character, whilst being a technically exciting play to watch under the exciting direction of Nicola Samer. Lighting, movement, and sound working together to create spaces. Huge challenge for the cast who are on stage the whole time, all working from a witty and moving script from new playwright, Michèle Winstanley.

“A very powerful and emotional piece which simultaneously moves and delights” - Phil Davis

Broken Water - part of the national conversation - women are contextualised through the lens of motherhood and notmotherhood.

Topics cast and crew would love to explore









