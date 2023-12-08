               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Broken Water, By Michèle Winstanley PREMIERES At Arcola Theatre Feb 2024


12/8/2023 10:14:27 AM

(MENAFN- Pressat) PRESS RELEASE

“A moving, powerful play that stayed with me.” – Kathy Burke

Broken Water

by Michéle Winstanley

The acclaimed play that explores the experience of motherhood, - and not motherhood.

Broken Water is a story about the effect motherhood has on three women at three different stages of life. It is a play less about holding babies than about the love we hold for our babies when they are not there to receive it.

Three women on the same street. Three ages. Three lives.

Their experiences co-existing anonymously in parallel.

Ultimately, Broken Water is a play about love.

Directed by Cursed Child resident director Nicola Samer

Premieres at The Arcola Theatre 30th January to 24th February 2024

Press Night 1st Feb

Directed by Nicola Samer

(Resident Director for The Cursed Child)

A Lightbox Theatre production

Awards Shortlists :

Verity Bargate Award

Nick Darke Award

“Broken Water is really fantastic. I hope no one noticed that my eyes were watering.” – Martin Clunes OBE

CAST

Sarah Hadland - Miranda (BBC) Horrible Histories (BBC), Murder They Hope (Gold)

Rosemary Ashe - Adrian Mole, The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins

Naomi Petersen - Constant Companions (Sir Alan Ayckbourn), Drifters (C4)

“A seriously beautiful piece. Funny, sad and hauntingly profound” - Marion Bailey

A play focusing on story and character, whilst being a technically exciting play to watch under the exciting direction of Nicola Samer. Lighting, movement, and sound working together to create spaces. Huge challenge for the cast who are on stage the whole time, all working from a witty and moving script from new playwright, Michèle Winstanley.

“A very powerful and emotional piece which simultaneously moves and delights” - Phil Davis

Broken Water - part of the national conversation - women are contextualised through the lens of motherhood and notmotherhood.

Topics cast and crew would love to explore




Rosemary Ashe - Olive

  • Changing attitudes to ageing, understanding who you are
  • Past career – fantastic stories from theatre and opera
  • Future career and roles for women in their 70s
  • How her comedy career – and wonderful timing - has brought her so many opportunities

Naomi Petersen - Linda

  • The constant questioning, making the decision, fertility MOTs, planning your career
  • Modern reality of actress' career is that of a portfolio artist – skilled in improv and a co-Artistic Director – so many strings to her bow
  • How improv and comedy have helped her career as an actress
  • First time, aged 36, that Naomi has worked with a female director

Crew

Michele Winstanley - Writer

  • Motherhood, loss, infertility, career change, career loss, societal expectations of mothers/motherhood, changing attitudes
  • Her life as a comedy actress in the 80s and as a BSL interpreter when she became a mother

Nicola Samer - Director

  • the all encompassing nature of motherhood, the suffocation as well as being able to be immersed in the joy of it all
  • Her career to date – her role as Resident Director for The Cursed Child – the surprising overlaps between these two projects

Themes explored in the play via characters and play themes

Philippa (Sarah Harland)

The disappointment of motherhood, the loss of self, the encompassing love of motherhood.

Olive (Rosemary Ashe)

Loss of a child, forced adoption, how times have changed.

Linda (Naomi Petersen)

Prolonged infertility, 'the look' of pity, 'it'll happen if you relax', the internalised and externalised pressure of societal expectations to be a mother.





