Azerbaijani President Administration & Armenian PM Office Issue Joint Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia
have released a joint statement.
Azernews presents the statement:“The Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Republic of Armenia share the view that there is a historical
chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region. Two countries
reconfirm their intention to normalize relations and to reach the
peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of
sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will
continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more
confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call
on the international community to support their efforts that will
contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will
positively impact the entire South Caucasus region.”
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107561409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.