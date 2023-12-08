420 Permanent Jobs To Be Created In Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is planned to create more than 420 permanent jobs In Araz
Valley Economic Zone, Azernews reports.
According to the Decree of the Head of State dated 4 October
2021, Araz Valley Economic Zone was established in Jabrayil
district on an area of 200 hectares.
Chairman of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones Elshad
Nuriyev has stated that in the Araz Valley Economic Zone, as well
as in other industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan, a favorable
business environment for entrepreneurs is being formed, and
residents are provided with ready-made infrastructure at the
expense of state funds.
In the first stage, a mobile camp was built to ensure the
comfort of employees who will work in the park. A sub-artesian well
was dug to provide water and electricity to the construction site
and a 630 kilovolt transformer station was installed.
Park residents are exempt from VAT and customs duties on
property, land, income tax, as well as machinery, technological
equipment, and installations imported for production purposes for
10 years from the date of their registration.
"Thanks to the favorable investment environment created, there
are currently 5 residents and 1 non-resident working in the
Industrial Park. It is planned to invest about AZN33mln ($19,4mln)
in the park and create more than 420 permanent jobs.
One of such residents ("Auto Leasing Azerbaijan") has already
started its activity. Thus, in June of the current year, the
opening ceremony of the enterprise was held with the participation
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and
Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.
The Centre provides professional servicing of up to 1,500
vehicles used in our territories liberated from occupation, as well
as transit vehicles and other equipment that will carry out cargo
transportation," Elshad Nuriyev said.
The Chairman of the Board noted that construction and
installation works are currently being carried out by other
residents in the Industrial Park. Several enterprises are planned
to be put into operation in 2024-2025.
"To date, residents have invested about AZN10mln ($5) in
the Industrial Park. At the same time, the Agency for the
Development of Economic Zones is now considering about 5 projects
submitted by entrepreneurs for the status of Industrial Park
residents.
“In Araz Valley Economic Zone businessmen have the necessary
conditions to take advantage of available investment opportunities
and implement their projects," the Chairman added.
