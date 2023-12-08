Germany Hands Over New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government has sent another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes reconnaissance drones, shells, grenade launchers, vehicles and first aid kits.



An updated list of weapons and equipment was published on the German government's website, Ukrinform reported.

In particular, for the first time, one modern reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle LUNA NG and 10 more reconnaissance drones VECTOR were transferred (previously, 142 such drones were transferred to Ukraine).

Ukraine also received six more German patrol vehicles for border guards (235 such vehicles were previously transferred) and eight Zetros trucks (224 units were previously transferred).

In addition, the Ukrainian military received 70 MGW automatic grenade launchers for the first time, as well as 100,000 additional first aid kits (in addition to the 400,000 previously transferred).

It is also reported that about 1,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm caliber have been delivered.

As reported, in early December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for another defense aid package, as well as for the implementation of agreements to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.