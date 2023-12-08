Qatar Participates In Meeting Of 'International Alliance For Return Of Ukrainian Children'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the international alliance for the return of Ukrainian children, which was held today, via video conference technology.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In his speech, His Excellency noted the successful efforts of the State of Qatar in facilitating the reunification of two groups of Ukrainian children with their families, based on its permanent commitment to humanitarian principles and international solidarity.

His Excellency thanked the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring the safety, security and appropriate care of these children.

Qatar facilitates another successful reunion of Ukrainian children with their family

