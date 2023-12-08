Toprankers Udaan Unveils Exclusive Career Guidance Program For Students Of Academic Heights Public Schools

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 07, 2023: Toprankers Udaan, the Career Discovery Wing of Toprankers, is delighted to announce its flagship Career Guidance Program, tailored for students in Class 8th to Class 12th at Academic Heights Public Schools (AHPS) across India.



The program commenced on November 25 in the esteemed presence of dignitaries from both organisations. Designed to empower students with a holistic approach, the program offers dedicated sessions on self-exploration, career exploration, career planning, and 21st-century skill building. Moreover, participants also gain access to Toprankers' comprehensive platform featuring career-based videos and an exclusive community.



With this, AHPS students can engage with expert Career Coaches to seek guidance for their career-related queries.



"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Toprankers Udaan in launching this comprehensive Career Guidance Program. The program is a testament to our commitment to providing students with comprehensive support in shaping their future paths and empowering them to achieve their career inspirations,'' said Mr. Ajay Gupta, Founder & CEO of Academic Heights Public School.



Speaking in a similar tone, Mr. Krishan Sharma, Vice President of Academic Heights Public School, said,'' Our partnership with Toprankers Udaan will furnish our students with the necessary tools and resources they need to excel in their careers. We also believe this collaboration will help our students become more confident, capable, and successful in their chosen fields.''



The initiative aims to provide students with comprehensive support for informed career decision-making, including access to over 12,000 career options. The program also emphasises the significance of career planning and developing 21st-century skills essential for future success.



"Toprankers has carved a distinctive niche in delivering exceptional career guidance and support to students from diverse backgrounds, and we are excited to extend our expertise to the students of AHPS. We look forward to a mutually prosperous collaboration with the group and contributing to the bright future of its students,'' said Mr. Gaurav Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Toprankers.



The program has a dedicated batch for each grade level, allowing students to interact with each other. It is delivered online and involves parents in career decision-making, aligning their interests and abilities with their children. This collaborative approach ensures that parents can actively support their children in pursuing their dreams.



Toprankers has guided over 50,000 students across 24 states and empowered more than 300,000 students to prepare for their entrance exams, making them well-equipped to support AHPS students in their career journeys.

