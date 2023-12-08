Friendly Relations Between President Ilham Aliyev, President Putin - Basis Of Interstate Strategic Partnership, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Trustful and friendly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin are the basis of the allied and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, serving as the stronghold of long-year cooperation, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Parliament's Committee on Legal Policy and State-Building Ali Huseynli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"The increase in the number of mutual visits, mutual support on the international stage, and jointly organized events are further evidence of this. It is gratifying that the 20th, anniversary meeting of the commission is held in the year of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. On this occasion, we once again thank our Russian colleagues for the high level of events in Russia dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev," the MP noted.