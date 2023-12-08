Azerbaijan Ready For Direct Talks With Armenia - Parliament Deputy Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan is
ready for direct negotiations with Armenia to conclude a peace
agreement as soon as possible, said First Deputy Chairman of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Milli
Majlis Committee on Law Policy and State-Building Ali Huseynli,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary
Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in
Azerbaijan's parliament.
"We believe that the two countries should decide together on
their future relations. Recently, a meeting of the delimitation
commission was held on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he
said.
The fifth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the
State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and
Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of
Azerbaijan was held on the border between the two countries on
November 30 under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister
of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
The sides also agreed to determine the date and venue of the
next meeting of the commissions.
