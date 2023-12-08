First Time 20,000 Voters To Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Polling stations will be set up in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenian occupation, in connection with the early presidential election, Trend reports.

The statement was made by Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov at today's CEC meeting.

“We'll pay special attention to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. For the first time, 20,000 voters will cast their ballots in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and this event will go down in history,” he added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

According to the decree, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the holding of early presidential election on February 7, 2024 and in the manner established by the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

