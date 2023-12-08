First Time 20,000 Voters To Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Polling stations
will be set up in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the
Armenian occupation, in connection with the early presidential
election, Trend reports.
The statement was made by Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov at today's CEC
meeting.
“We'll pay special attention to the territories liberated from
the Armenian occupation. For the first time, 20,000 voters will
cast their ballots in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and
this event will go down in history,” he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
According to the decree, the Central Election Commission of the
Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the holding of early
presidential election on February 7, 2024 and in the manner
established by the Electoral Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
