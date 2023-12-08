               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Engineers Grinding Off Own AI To Rival Chatgpt - Selcuk Bayraktar


12/8/2023 9:22:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkish engineers are working on AI, Türkiye's ChatGPT competitor, Trend reports.

Baykar's Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar made the announcement during a lecture at the Take Off Startup Summit.

According to the source, experts are working with the T3 Foundation to create a Turkish-oriented programming language.

OpenAI created ChatGpt, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot. The chatbot may respond to questions in the manner of a human.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107561278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search