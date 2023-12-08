Turkish Engineers Grinding Off Own AI To Rival Chatgpt - Selcuk Bayraktar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkish engineers
are working on AI, Türkiye's ChatGPT competitor, Trend reports.
Baykar's Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar made the
announcement during a lecture at the Take Off Startup Summit.
According to the source, experts are working with the T3
Foundation to create a Turkish-oriented programming language.
OpenAI created ChatGpt, an artificial intelligence-based
chatbot. The chatbot may respond to questions in the manner of a
human.
