Azerbaijan Sets Up Working Group For Early Presidential Poll

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. An expert committee has been formed within Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) to evaluate concerns concerning actions, inactions, and decisions that violate citizens' electoral rights in connection with the nearing early presidential election on February 7., Trend reports.

The CEC has made this decision at its today's meeting.

Simultaneously, it was resolved to establish and designate a working committee under the CEC for the early presidential election.

CEC member Etibar Guliyev was appointed head of the working group.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an early presidential election on February 7, 2024.

